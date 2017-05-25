M'boro community reunites man doing it rough with best mate

Optimus, a 60kg mastiff, has been reunited with his owner.

A MAN has been reunited with his best friend thanks to help from the Maryborough community.

The man's car broke down at Beenleigh last week and since then he had been forced to live rough, while trying to hitch a lift to get home to Cairns.

The problem was he had his best friend, a 60kg mastiff named Optimus, with him, which made getting a lift difficult.

The man ended up living rough at a Maryborough service station, until the community decided to lend a helping hand.

A woman, who asked not be named, helped the man get assistance and a ticket was bought to get him home to Cairns.

The problem was what to do with Optimus.

The woman said the man did not want to be parted from his dog and the Maryborough Animal Refuge was keen to help out so the pair would be reunited.

The refuge paid for the dog to travel to Cairns where he was united with his owner and the Maryborough community has dug deep ever since, making donations to ensure the refuge won't be out of pocket.

The woman said Optimus was a great dog.

"He's so beautiful natured, he's a giant, just a gentle giant."

The woman said the man's family lived in Cairns and he was now staying with them.

"It's a great result," she said.