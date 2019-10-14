Man run over on Fraser Island

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed above the high tide mark, on a beach on the western side of the island, just before 8.30pm.

RESCUERS said a man is lucky to have survived, after being run over by a 4WD on Fraser Island last night.

The wheels of the vehicle reportedly ran directly over the man in his 50s, who had been camping on the island and was with a group of people in the inland track Woralie Rd when the incident occurred at 6.43pm.

Fraser Island Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene and with the help of several friends of the injured man, carried him some distance on a stretcher, to the helicopter.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot Tony Miller said it appeared the patient was fortunate the incident happened on sand.

"We were told the tyres ran right over him, so therefore the outcome was less traumatic, being on sand, than if he had been on a hard surface such as a road, where he could well have been crushed," he said.

The man suffered multiple injuries, including head and shoulder injuries.

He was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.