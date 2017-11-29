Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man runs stop sign, crashes into car

An elderly man ran a stop sign and crashed into another car.
An elderly man ran a stop sign and crashed into another car. Paul Donaldson
Inge Hansen
by

AN ELDERLY man crashed into a second car after running through a stop sign on Woods Rd, Nikenbah.

The man was driving to Hervey Bay on Woods Rd with a female passenger when he collided with a second car driving on Chapel Rd about 3.15pm.

It is believed the woman was the sole occupant of the second vehicle.

<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

All three involved in the crash were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police issued the elderly man with an infringement notice for driving through a stop sign.

Related Items

Topics:  fccrash fcemergency fraser coast nikenbah

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Police question young man over M'boro stabbing

UPDATE: Police question young man over M'boro stabbing

A teenager was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by a machete at least once at a private residence in Maryborough.

P&O's first of three cruise ship visits to Fraser Island

Harvey the Whale greets passengers from P&O's Pacific Eden during their stopover on Fraser Island on Wednesday.

The ship docked off Fraser Island.

WATCH: Pialba Adventure Playground opens

The construction of Hervey Bay's Seafront adventure playground continues.

The opening comes after more than three months of construction.

M'boro gets new benches for Lions' 100th birthday

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott thanks Maryborough Lions Club (left) president John Kelleher and secretary Alan McHardy for the club's donation of buddy benches to celebrate Lions International's 100th anniversary.

Lions International turned 100 on Wednesday.

Local Partners