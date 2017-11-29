Man runs stop sign, crashes into car

AN ELDERLY man crashed into a second car after running through a stop sign on Woods Rd, Nikenbah.
The man was driving to Hervey Bay on Woods Rd with a female passenger when he collided with a second car driving on Chapel Rd about 3.15pm.
It is believed the woman was the sole occupant of the second vehicle.
<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>
All three involved in the crash were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.
Police issued the elderly man with an infringement notice for driving through a stop sign.