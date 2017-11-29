Man runs stop sign, crashes into car

An elderly man ran a stop sign and crashed into another car.

AN ELDERLY man crashed into a second car after running through a stop sign on Woods Rd, Nikenbah.

The man was driving to Hervey Bay on Woods Rd with a female passenger when he collided with a second car driving on Chapel Rd about 3.15pm.

It is believed the woman was the sole occupant of the second vehicle.

All three involved in the crash were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police issued the elderly man with an infringement notice for driving through a stop sign.