Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after midnight stabbing

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Sep 2020 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged over the stabbing of another man at Byron Bay overnight.

About 12.30am, a 34-year-old man became involved in an altercation with a group of men in Apex Park.

It's alleged two men assaulted the man before stabbing him multiple times.

They fled and emergency services were alerted.

The injured man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with wounds to his back, chest and neck.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and arrested two men at the scene.

The men - aged 25 and 24 - were taken to Byron Bay Police Station where they were both charged with affray, and wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They're both due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks northern rivers crime stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP: Four lanes north of Gympie ‘decades’ away

        Premium Content MP: Four lanes north of Gympie ‘decades’ away

        News WIDE Bay residents could be waiting "decades" for the Bruce Highway north of Gympie to become a dual carriageway, State Transport Minister Mark Bailey revealed.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        News Your Say 2020: Desperate plea for plan to save Queensland

        What Queenslanders really think of our state

        Premium Content What Queenslanders really think of our state

        News Sentiment survey: Queenslanders have their say