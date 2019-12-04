Menu
EMERGENCY: A male patient is reportedly being flown from Dalby hospital after a vehicle fell on him this morning.
Man crushed by car, rushed to hospital

Meg Gannon
4th Dec 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was crushed by a vehicle this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman told News paramedics were called to a house on Pratten street at 7.41am

The male in his 20s sustained serious abdominal injuries as a result and was rushed to hospital immediately after.

The spokeswoman confirmed the man was trapped under the vehicle when emergency services arrived, but it was unknown what he was doing when the car fell on top of him.

The man is reportedly being flown from Dalby Hospital for further treatment.

