Queensland Ambulance Service have transported a patient to Hervey Bay Hospital after a rollover at Burrum Heads. Photo: File

Queensland Ambulance Service have transported a patient to Hervey Bay Hospital after a rollover at Burrum Heads. Photo: File

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a crash in Burrum Heads.

The man was involved in a single vehicle rollover, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The car rollover at Burrum Heads came just hours after another crash on the Fraser Coast, at Glenwood.