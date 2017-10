A POINT Vernon man has been rushed to hospital after falling from his motor scooter on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to an address on Wodalla Mews about 9.45am after a man fell off his scooter outside the property.

He suffered a suspected broken foot.

The man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for further assessment.