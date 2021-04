A man has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital after a snake bit his leg on a Dundathu property early Friday afternoon.

A man has been taken to Hervey Bay hospital after a snake bit his leg on a Dundathu property early Friday afternoon.

A man has been taken to hospital after a snake bit his leg early Friday afternoon.

The man was said to be on a private property at Dundathu when he was bitten by the snake.

Emergency Services arrived at about 1.34pm where the man was then transported in an ambulance to Hervey Bay hospital.

He is in a stable condition. The species of snake is not yet known.

More to come.