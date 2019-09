FILE PICTURE: A Wynnum West man was bitten by a poisonous snake. Picture: Rus Norton

FILE PICTURE: A Wynnum West man was bitten by a poisonous snake. Picture: Rus Norton

A WYNNUM West man aged in his twenties is in a serious condition after he was bitten by a venomous snake.

The man was bitten on the finger shortly before midday at a private address in Wynnum West.

The pain had spread to his chest when an ambulance arrived.

He was rushed to the Princess Alexandra hospital for lifesaving antivenene treatment.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed his condition had since stabilised.