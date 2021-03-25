Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 9 - Snowtown: The bodies in barrels
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Mar 2021 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

It's believed the man is in his 40s.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.

A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

More Stories

editors picks stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPROVED: Council says yes to historic 16-storey development

        Premium Content APPROVED: Council says yes to historic 16-storey development

        News The Fraser Coast council on Wednesday night gave preliminary approval to a "transformational" development for Hervey Bay's CBD.

        Restaurant robber gloated after knife-point hold up at Bay

        Premium Content Restaurant robber gloated after knife-point hold up at Bay

        Crime Repeat offender jailed after robbing a local restaurant.

        How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

        Premium Content How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

        News A prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, who...

        Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Premium Content Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Council News Check out current spots and future plans.