Man says bye to licence for 52 months

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has received hefty fines and a lengthy licence suspension in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Trent John Bye pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple charges, which included fraud, receiving tainted property, driving a car with wrong number plates and several of driving while suspended.

Police prosecutor Grant Klaassen told the court that Bye had purchased a stolen laptop from an unknown person for $100 before later pawning it at Cash Converters, where he was given $200 for the item.

The court heard the person who sold the laptop to Bye was selling it to obtain money for drugs.

However, Bye's troubles didn't stop there.

On multiple occasions in January and February, he was caught driving with drugs in his system and while his licence was suspended.

On January 11 when Bye was intercepted, he admitted to police he had methylamphetamine in his system and was issued with a suspension.

Later that month, Bye's licence was again suspended after he was pulled over for a random breath test and found to have meth in his system.

He was also found driving with number plates that did not belong to his vehicle.

Bye's lawyer told the court that Bye (pictured) had begun using drugs in 2018 and was hanging out with the wrong crowd.

The court also heard Bye had an interest in IT and hoped to pursue it as a career.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Bye's plea of guilty and issued a number of fines and licence ­disqualifications.

Bye was fined a total of $2900 also ordered to pay $200 restitution to Cash Converters. He was also disqualified from holding a licence for four years and four months.