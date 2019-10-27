Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic image suspicious man. Picture: istock
Generic image suspicious man. Picture: istock
Crime

Man secretly photographed women at shopping centre

27th Oct 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police are searching for a man who has made inappropriate advances towards women at a Brisbane shopping centre earlier this week.

Police are appealing for witness following reports of the man acting suspiciously at a shopping centre at Wynnum West last Monday.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s with short dark hair, attended the shopping complex on Wynnum Rd and approached two women in separate occasions, where he engaged in conversation with the women and made inappropriate comments.

Police also believe it is possible the man may have recorded images of the women on his mobile phone without permission.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crime police investigation

Top Stories

    Severe storm system tracks towards southeast

    premium_icon Severe storm system tracks towards southeast

    Weather Meteorologists are tracking a severe weather system that threatens to generate severe gusty thunderstorms over the next 36 hours.

    DANGER: Deadly snakes washing up on beaches

    premium_icon DANGER: Deadly snakes washing up on beaches

    Lifestyle She had a few key tips for people who did find a snake washed up on the beach

    Urgent steps needed to address effects of global warming

    premium_icon Urgent steps needed to address effects of global warming

    News ‘The science has been clear for 25 years’