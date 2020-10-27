Menu
News

Man sentenced after 'cowardly' assault on 79YO stepfather

Jessica Cook
27th Oct 2020 3:00 AM
A MAN has been spared a criminal conviction after the court heard it would stop him from being able to live with his wife in Thailand.

Wayne Reginald Goodwin was on trial in Hervey Bay District Court for a charge of causing grievous bodily harm resulting from an altercation with his stepfather.

But during the second day, the charge was downgraded to serious assault.

Judge David Reid told the jury there was evidence the victim’s injuries, which included a fractured eye socket and nose, may have been caused by him falling due to a failure in his pacemaker and it could not be proven they had been caused by the attack.

The court heard the 68-year-old had gotten in a verbal altercation which turned physical with his stepfather in 2018.

At the time he was 66 and the victim was 79.

The victim fell to the ground during the incident and while on the ground, Goodwin punched the man in the face multiple times.

Judge Reid said there was very little chance of reoffending as the man was of mature age and had never been in trouble with the law before.

He described the attack on the elderly man, while he was on the ground as a “cowardly thing to do”.

He also acknowledged that the incident was brought on by the victim’s belligerent behaviour and a belief that he had treated Goodwin’s mother poorly.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle asked that no conviction be recorded as Goodwin’s partner lived in Thailand and he had been unable to visit her for two years during the court case.

He said that the Thai government would not allow Australians with a criminal record to enter the county.

Goodwin owns land in Thailand and has hopes to build a family home there.

He was given 12 months probation.

No conviction was recorded.

