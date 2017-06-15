COURT: Man sends photos of penis to teenage girl

A MAN who sent 16 photos of his penis to a 13 year old girl has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Kyle Justin Milne, 22, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to 16 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The court heard Milne, who was born in Gympie, sent photos of his erect penis to the young girl.

He also requested photos from her and sent other messages and texts.

The offending happened over a three day period and the court heard the teenage girl did not respond to any of his messages.

When the girl told her mother, police interviewed Milne, who first claimed his Facebook account had been hacked and then said he thought the girl was 15.

The court heard Milne had little criminal history, but the 16 messages had been sent over three days and could be seen as persistent and "somewhat predatory".

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Milne was educated at a special school and had ADHD.

Milne had two children with his partner, including a 10 year old boy and a 1 year old child.

Milne was on a disability pension due to a skin condition that prevented him from wearing heavy work clothing.

Judge Brad Farr said while the offending was serious, it did not involve the touching of any child and it had been committed over a relatively short period of time.

Judge Farr sentenced Milne to two years of probation and 160 hours of community service.

He warned Milne that any offences committed in the next two years could see him be resentenced for the indecent treatment charges.