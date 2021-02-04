Man sentenced for road rage incident against elderly driver

A man has been sentenced over a public nuisance charge, during which the judge labelled him “a little old,” to be appearing on such a charge.

Joshua Persal appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court and pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance over an incident in Tinana on 21 February, 2020.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the incident happened at 10:40am, where Mr Persal started beeping his car horn at an elderly driver who was travelling at 70 k/h in an 80 k/h zone.

“The victim turned into Tulip Dr, Tinana and Mr Persal has driven around the victim, stopped in front of the victim, forcing him to stop.

“The victim stayed in his car, observed Mr Persal raising his fists, yelling and swearing at the victim and has then walked over … the defendant then started having a go at the victim of his speed.

“The defendant has then reached in a grabbed the keys from the ignition.”

Duty Lawyer Morgan Harris said Mr Persal had issues with anger, but had taken steps of his volition to address his issues.

Mr Harris said the defendant did have a criminal history, but with years between offensives, “this is out of character for Mr Persal, Mr Persal has a made steps to address this problem area in his life.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Mr Persal had insight into his offending behaviour and had a supporting family.

However, Magistrate Fowler commented on the offence, “frankly sir, you’re a little old for this.”

Mr Persal was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.