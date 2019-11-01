Grandmother catches man 'having sex' with his teen cousin

A 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a young person under 17.

A 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a young person under 17.

A MAN caught by his grandmother having sex with his 14-year-old cousin, with the girl declaring the pair to be in love, has avoided time behind bars.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual intercourse with a young person under 17.

In March and April 2017, the man and the child would visit each other regularly, and on occasion he would stay overnight.

Then one night, the man was having drinks and stayed in the girl's bed.

The following morning, when the girl's grandmother got up and went into her bedroom to collect laundry, she witnessed the pair having sex.

When they emerged from the bedroom, the grandmother said what they were doing was wrong because they were cousins, the Supreme Court in Hobart was told last week.

"They said to her that they knew it was wrong and the complainant told her that they were in love," Justice Stephen Estcourt said while sentencing.

"I am told the defendant did not consider he was acting unlawfully on the basis that the sexual contact was consensual."

He added the man had a "significant intellectual impairment" before sentencing him to six months in jail, wholly suspended.

Justice Estcourt said he was satisfied there was "no risk" the man would commit a reportable offence in the future.

*For 24-hour domestic violence or sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.