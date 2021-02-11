Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Crime

Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
11th Feb 2021 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Redlands man has pleaded guilty in court to a single charge of wilful damage stemming from a drunken incident at a Logan sports club.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22, fronted Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident occurred at the Lions @ Springwood sports club on the evening of July 17 last year.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy

Fitzpatrick approached an associate at a pokie machine about 8.50pm and inexplicably poured part of his alcoholic beverage into the note receiver.

The machine subsequently stopped working and required extensive repairs as liquid had entered the electronics, the court heard.

The court heard Fitzpatrick had no recollection of the offence due to his intoxication, but "believes he tipped in the liquid in an attempt to get his friend to stop playing and join in the socialising".

Fitzpatrick was fined $300 and ordered to pay the venue $974.24 restitution to cover repairs to the machine.

No conviction was recorded.

 

 

Originally published as Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

More Stories

crime gambling pokies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        Premium Content Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        News One of Maryborough’s favourite watering holes has reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years

        TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        Premium Content TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        News Hervey Bay welcomes back annual Queensland school triathlon, with more sport...

        Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        Premium Content Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        News She has started a petition calling for a bereavement room at Hervey Bay Hospital...

        Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        Premium Content Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        News No decision made on the future of two dingoes involved in an attack