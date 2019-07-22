Menu
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
Crime

Man armed with Samurai sword shot dead by police

by Thomas Morgan, Chris Clarke
22nd Jul 2019 10:04 AM
A MAN has been shot dead by police following a siege at a property in the Centenary suburbs in Brisbane's southwest.

A QPS spokesman said they attended an address at Cassowary St, Doolandella, about 5.20am to reports of a man armed with a samurai sword, with children also present in the house.

It is understood police shot the man dead.

Police will hold a press conference shortly to give more detail on the incident.

A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7

Police have blocked off half of Cassowary Street as they continue to investigate.

Several neighbours have said they heard a gunshot early this morning.

