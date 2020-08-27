Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.

The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.

A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News

It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.

A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.

The man died of his injuries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

dakabin police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dreaded call: Teen lost in lagoon tragedy named

        Premium Content Dreaded call: Teen lost in lagoon tragedy named

        News "Getting that call in the middle of the night is the thing I dread most in life, you were such a genuine person."

        ‘Public spoke, we listened’: Plan for top restaurant revealed

        Premium Content ‘Public spoke, we listened’: Plan for top restaurant...

        News Questions about one of region’s best restaurants have been answered

        ’Police at their wit’s end’: Bay candidates talk youth crime

        Premium Content ’Police at their wit’s end’: Bay candidates talk youth crime

        Politics Two candidates have strong views on what needs to be done