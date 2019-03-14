Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic.
Generic. Cade Mooney
Crime

Man shot in head by brother through car windscreen

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Mar 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother in the mouth through a car windscreen on the Sunshine Coast.

A 36-year-old man was arrested this morning at Woodford after a police investigation involving detectives from the Sunshine Coast and Moreton regions, and State Crime Command.

The incident at a Curramore property took place on February 2 where the man allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the mouth with a .22 rifle, believed to be owned and registered to one of the people who lived at the address.

While the gun is still missing, police arrested the man this morning without incident.

He allegedly had methylamphetamine and cash in his possession.

On further search of other Woodford properties police found a stolen caravan worth about $52,000 and a drug lab.

The van was stolen from a business at Blue Pacific Rd, Deception Bay in January along with about seven others. Three have been recovered during police operations at the Coast.

The 36-year-old man will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charges with attempted murder and multiple drug and firearms offences.

attempted murder charge editors picks maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Art's a symbol of our quest for peace

    premium_icon Art's a symbol of our quest for peace

    Community ANCHORING a quest for peace in the community are the dedicated members of the Rotary Club of Maryborough - Sunrise.

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:28 AM
    FISHING: What bait is getting bites around the Bay?

    premium_icon FISHING: What bait is getting bites around the Bay?

    News Local guide Andrew Chorley shares his hot tips with readers

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    OPINION: PubFest over but new event deserves our support

    premium_icon OPINION: PubFest over but new event deserves our support

    Opinion EVENTS come and go but community spirit is forever.

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:17 AM
    EXCITING: Entry to Discovery Sphere now completely free

    premium_icon EXCITING: Entry to Discovery Sphere now completely free

    News It used to cost $18 for a family to visit.

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:00 AM