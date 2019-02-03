Menu
A man has suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth.
Man shot in mouth tight-lipped over his shooter

3rd Feb 2019 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
UPDATE: A man who was shot in the mouth during a dispute at a Sunshine Coast home yesterday has refused to co-operate with police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the victim, shot at Curramore south of the Maleny National Park, about 2pm yesterday drove around for two hours before calling the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Paramedics treated him at a home in Caboolture.

EARLIER: A man as suffered a gunshot wound to his mouth after a violent dispute on the Sunshine Coast.

The wound was suffered during an altercation between two men at a home on Curramore Rd, Curramore, about 2pm yesterday.

A 40-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his mouth.

He was treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injures at an address in Caboolture.

Investigations to date have established that the men involved in the altercation may be known to each other.

Police are appealing to anyone that has any information that may assist with their investigation to contract them.

