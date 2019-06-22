Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in Lismore home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks home invasion lismore

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Maryborough's long-time hospital matron

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Maryborough's long-time hospital matron

    News Peggy Lewis was the essence of a hospital matron: tough, meticulous and respected

    $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    premium_icon $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    News The State Education Minister revealed the spending boom on Friday

    WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    premium_icon WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    Weather Fraser Coasters shivered through the coldest morning in six years