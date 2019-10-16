Menu
Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Toowoomba overnight.
News

Man shot in stomach at East Toowoomba home

Tara Miko
16th Oct 2019 7:59 AM
A MAN has been shot in the abdomen at an East Toowoomba home overnight.

Detectives are investigating the incident during which a man suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his abdomen.

The 54-year-old was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment and is understood to have undergone surgery.

The offenders are believed to have fled the area shortly after the incident and are yet to be located by police.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing into the incident with officers searching for the offenders.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

