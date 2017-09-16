Man shoves milk and biscuits into his pants

IN AN ATTEMPT to steal a chocolate milk drink and a box of biscuits from a retailer, Dakoda Glen Sorensen put the items down his pants.

The products would have cost the 19-year-old Pialba resident $6.15, but he now has to pay $400 for a fine he got from the stealing attempt.

Sorensen pleaded guilty on Thursday in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to multiple theft charges.

"That'd be the most expensive milk and biscuits you've ever had," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said.

Shoving objects down pants in a bid to hide them was a reoccurring theme among defendants who appeared in court this week.

Nathan Arthur John Mills, 25, of Torquay, put two methamphetamine tablets near his groin at a music festival last month.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug in court, and was fined $300.

Daniel Charles Edward Simpson, 30, of Aldershot, used his pants to hide a used syringe.

On August 10, police also found Simpson to have 18 pills of a unauthorised prescribed medication.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Simpson was given time by police to produce a prescription, but had failed to do so in time.

"The defendant said the (prescription) was old, and that he didn't care about it," Snr Const Sperling said.

"He said 'I won't go to the doctor for a prescription of an old medication.'"

Simpson's defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his client was a local sawmill employee, and that the medication was sleeping tablets.

Simpson was fined $400 by Mr Guttridge.