Man ‘sick of alcohol-fulled violence’ smashes up bottle shop

A MAN who was "sick and tired of alcohol-fulled violence" caused more than $7000 worth of damage to a Hervey Bay bottle shop.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Michael Reginal Scully used a concrete block to smash the windows at the entry and exit of the bottle shop in Torquay just before midnight on June 12.

When later arrested by police he told them he believed bottle shops and clubs were the cause of the problem due to the amount of alcohol they sold.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Scully was on a disability support pension and would therefore struggle to pay a large sum of money back.

The court heard alcohol had been an ongoing negative influence in his life.

Mr Isles said Scully was managing aspersers and potentially on the autism spectrum.

He was sentenced to 12 months' probation and 100 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.

Scully thanked the court and said he thought the punishment was fair.