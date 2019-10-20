Man snaps epic cloud rolling in over southern Coast

AFTER weeks of northerly gusts, southern breezes have made their way over the Gold Coast and created an interesting cloud formation in the process.

Gold Coast Bulletin staff member John Affleck snapped the long cloud as it rolled over Burleigh Heads beach at 6am today.

John Affleck snapped this photo of a large cloud formation rolling in over Burleigh Heads.

Weatherzone meteorologist Sam Brown said the cloud is a low cumulus frontal cloud. They have the potential to form when winds change direction with the right temperatures.

"The cloud (is formed with) warmer air in front, with a band of relatively cooler air where the cloud has formed and then warmer, dry air behind the system," Mr Brown said.

"Generally speaking, the majority of these formations would be associated with southerly changes."

Fog was expected around the hinterland earlier this morning and strong southerly winds are expected to reach up to 40kmh later today.

Today's temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees at Surfers Paradise, a top of 27 degrees in Burleigh Heads, and 28 degrees in Coomera.