Crime

Man stabbed after allegedly punching woman in face

by Jacob Miley
6th Oct 2020 10:39 AM
A MAN has undergone emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed in a domestic violence dispute at a Tweed Heads unit.

Authorities were called to the unit on Bay St after reports of a "physical altercation" about 7.30pm Monday.

Police will allege the pair, who are known to each other, had a "verbal argument" before the man punched the woman in the face, causing her to split her lip.

The woman then allegedly stabbed the 38-year-old man in the shoulder.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The woman was found nearby to the unit with a cut to her lip. The 34-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment before she was charged with wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).

She was refused bail and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the lead up to the stabbing are continuing.

