A man has been rushed to hospital after discovering he’d been stabbed in the backside.
Crime

Man stabbed in backside multiple times

by Dixie Sulda
22nd Aug 2020 8:51 AM
Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed multiple times in his the buttocks and robbed at Craigmore on Friday night.

A man was standing at a bus stop on Adams Rd around 8.30pm Friday when he was allegedly approached by four males, who assaulted and robbed him of his wallet before running from the scene.

The Craigmore man, 35, returned to his home when he realised he had been stabbed several times in the buttocks. The man went to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Meanwhile, another man was taken to hospital with lacerations to the head after he was stabbed on Friday night before being dumped in Davoren Park.

Police were called to Peachey Rd about 11.30pm Friday after reports a man had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured man was located nearby Stormore St, with a wound to his right leg consistent with a stab wound.

Police discovered the injured man was dropped off in the area by a small red vehicle.

The 25-year-old Semaphore Park man was not co-operative with police, and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment for lacerations to the leg, and a cut to the head.

His condition is not considered life-threatening.

Investigations led police to a nearby home in Cockshell St, Davoren Park, where they set up a crime scene and doorknocked the area. A small red car has been seized by police for forensic testing.

This incident is not considered random.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

