Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked at Nambour early this morning.
Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

Ashley Carter
19th Mar 2019 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
TWO men are in hospital and police are investigating after a serious assault at Nambour early this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said about 12.30am three men were walking along a laneway off Price St near Hospital Rd when they were approached by three other men.

An altercation occurred and a 37-year-old Woombye man was stabbed in the left upper chest. A 36-year-old Nambour man suffered a suspected broken jaw.

The third man was not injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the Woombye man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with a critical care paramedic on board. 

The second man was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokesman said the other three men ran from the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with further information or dashcam vision in the area to contact police.

crime nambour queensland ambulance service queensland police stabbing
