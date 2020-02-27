Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Breaking

Man stabbed in stomach in CBD brawl

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN are in hospital with stab wounds and other person is in custody after a brawl broke out near The Treasury casino early this morning.

Police were called to fight on William St, Brisbane City, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated three men for injuries, including a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man sustained wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s sustained minor hand injuries.

Police have one person in custody.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks emergency stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        premium_icon M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        News Mr Saunders said the new emergency department was state of the art

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News Men who have faced court over child offences

        Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        premium_icon Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        News ‘I still went shopping afterwards, but it wasn’t such a great day’

        Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        premium_icon Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        News A 53-year-old man is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month for alleged...