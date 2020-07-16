Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Legend of Hervey Bay whale watching industry dies

        premium_icon Legend of Hervey Bay whale watching industry dies

        Community Industry pioneer helped make Hervey Bay what it is today

        Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        premium_icon Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        Technology MP says government not transparent about digital driving licence

        ‘Be cautious’: Huge swell may close beaches

        premium_icon ‘Be cautious’: Huge swell may close beaches

        News Surfers and swimmers have been warned of hazardous conditions at Queensland...

        BREAKING: Crews battling blaze near Maryborough

        premium_icon BREAKING: Crews battling blaze near Maryborough

        Breaking Firefighters are working to control the blaze