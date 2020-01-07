Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File
The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File dimid_86
Crime

Man stabbed as violent fight breaks out in quiet street

Ashley Carter
by
7th Jan 2020 5:50 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers have been charged after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in a quiet Buderim street last night.

About 7.45pm, police attended the Kingsgrove St address after the alleged fight.

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated at the scene for serious arm, back and leg injuries before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police patrolled the area and arrested the three teens allegedly involved in the incident.

An 18-year-old Burnside man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wounding. He is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 7.

An 18-year-old Buderim woman has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault and stealing. She is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 24.

A 16-year-old Kelvin Grove boy has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, serious assault of a police officer and stealing.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the victim and alleged offenders were known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
buderim crime maroochydore magistrates court queensland police stabbing sunshine coast crime youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Maryborough Indoor Hockey player stars in NSW

        premium_icon Former Maryborough Indoor Hockey player stars in NSW

        News Former Australian and current Queensland Indoor Hockey representative Trudi Pedersen played for the Maroons at the 2020 Open Women Indoor Championship.

        Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        premium_icon Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        News Three patients were reportedly stung by jellyfish over the past week

        Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        premium_icon Optometrist couple’s vision for fire help

        News One of the region’s most philanthropic couples, has come up with a plan they hope...

        World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        premium_icon World event to be historic night at M'boro speedway

        News IN A historic night for the Maryborough Speedway, round eight of the World Series...