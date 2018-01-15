Man stabs himself while cutting chocolate

CHOPPING chocolate proved to be dangerous after a man was taken to hospital when have accidentally stabbed himself in the stomach.

Initial reports suggested the man was cutting up chocolate in the kitchen at his Urraween home when the incident happened.

Police and paramedics attended the scene about 3pm, Monday.

The man, believed to be in his late 70s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital as a precautionary measure.

However, police officers on scene said the man was not seriously injured.