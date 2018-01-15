Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man stabs himself while cutting chocolate

Inge Hansen
by

CHOPPING chocolate proved to be dangerous after a man was taken to hospital when have accidentally stabbed himself in the stomach.

Initial reports suggested the man was cutting up chocolate in the kitchen at his Urraween home when the incident happened.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Police and paramedics attended the scene about 3pm, Monday.

The man, believed to be in his late 70s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital as a precautionary measure.

However, police officers on scene said the man was not seriously injured.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcemergency fcpolice stabbing urraween

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Teenagers in custody following fire

Teenagers in custody following fire

Two teenage girls are in custody in relation to a property fire in Maryborough on Monday.

UPDATE: Fire breaks out in empty property

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Crews are currently on scene.

Tourists soak up sun as Coast warms up

COOLING OFF: Skipping winter at home and adjusting to the Aussie sun are backpackers, Daphne and Kelly Vyn from the Netherlands and Jordan Bodner from canada.

The warmth is a nice change for tourists.

YOUR SAY: Don't increase beer tax

Publicans believe the price hike would be ineffective in reducing alcohol consumption and would increase social isolation.

'More government revenue... its getting ridiculous.'

Local Partners