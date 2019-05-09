Man stabs sister who found him cheating on pregnant partner

STABBING: Zachary Johnson, 19, was sentenced to two years imprisonment with immediate parole in Bundaberg District Court for the stabbing of his sister.

ZACHARY Johnson used a steak knife to stab his sister after she caught him in bed with a woman who was not his pregnant partner.

And at first he even lied to police about it.

But in Bundaberg District Court, a "remorseful" Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and wounding.

The father-of-two, who was only 18 at the time of the attack, was supported in court by his partner, mother and sisters including the sister who was stabbed.

It was heard his sister had discovered Johnson in bed with a woman and went to tell his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time with their second child.

He followed his sister to his girlfriend's home, ramming his car into hers.

He then followed the two women to his mother's home. The court heard Johnson chased his older sister around the yard, kneeing her and punching her a number of times and leaving her with "abrasions" and "tenderness" on her ribs and scalp.

He ran inside the house and grabbed a "small, black handled steak knife" further chased her around the yard.

When the woman tried to escape in Johnson's car, he opened the door and stabbed her twice in the leg, leaving her with an 8mm wound.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said a concerning aspect of the incident was that he lied to police about the knife.

Ms Soldi said Johnson told police his sister could have "cut herself", but later admitted to the incident.

"(He said) he did it because she interfered with his relationship," Ms Soldi said.

"(But) ... this was a sustained assault to his sister which included several knocks to the head." Defence Barrister Callan Cassidy said Johnson had recently lost his father and had been "drinking to excess". He noted the support of Johnson's sister who "only wants the best for him in life".

Mr Cassidy said Johnson wanted to be a good dad. Judge Michael Rackemann acknowledged his prospect for rehabilitation and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with immediate parole.