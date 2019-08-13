Man stabs stranger over look

A HOMELESS man stabbed a stranger three times to end a fight which started because the man did not like how the stranger looked at him, a court has heard.

Nathan John Fenton, 31, was already on bail when he stabbed the man at the back of the Mudgeeraba Woolworths on Friday afternoon.

Fenton was yesterday denied bail after appearing in the Southport Magistrates Court on multiple charges including wounding, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court Fenton and four other people were at the Woolworths loading dock when a man walked past the group.

"(Fenton) has taken offence to how he looked at him," he said.

The incident occurred outside the Mudgeeraba Woolworths.

Mr Sleep said Fenton asked the man what he was looking at and appeared to "shape up" to him.

The man told Fenton to "get off the drugs" and said "if you want to have a go, have a go", the court was told.

It is alleged a fight broke out.

Mr Sleep told the court that at the end of the fight Fenton produced a knife.

It is alleged Fenton then stabbed the man three times - twice in the leg and once in the lower hip.

The man was rushed to hospital.

Mr Sleep said Fenton was already on bail at the time for another going armed to cause fear charge.

Fenton was described as a great risk to the community.

"He is a great risk to the community," he said.

Mr Sleep said he did not see how bail conditions would reduce his risk to the community.

Duty lawyer Abbey Huckstep, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Fenton had gone through a difficult breakup earlier this year.

OTHER NEWS

Man accused of ramming cop with car

'Out of hand': Fighting, drugs on Coast streets

Crash teen's life in a street gang

She said he was the "sort of man who needs support".

Magistrate Joan White said Fenton was an unacceptable risk and denied bail.

The matter will return to court on September 10.