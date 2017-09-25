Man steals iPads and diamond ring from workplace

A YOUNG man was trying to support his partner and her parents and make ends meet when he stole three items from his place of employment and sold them to Cash Converters.

Hayden Anthony Reynolds, 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to three counts of stealing and three of fraud.

The court heard Reynolds stole two iPads and a diamond gold ring from a childcare centre near Hervey Bay where he was working as a contract cleaner.

After stealing the items on three separate occasions between March 9 and July 17, Reynolds took the items to Cash Converters where he obtained money, including $720 for the first iPad, $200 for the second iPad and $30 for the ring.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said at the tim e of the offences Reynolds was earning $823 a month, being paid monthly, and paying the living expenses of himself and then partner to reside in a $250 per week rental property.

She said the money his partner was earning was going towards supporting her parents.

Magistrate Jeff Clark sentenced Reynolds to 12 months of probation and 50 hours of community service to be completed in 12 months.

He also ordered restitution be paid.

No conviction was recorded.