Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
A MAN who was given a lifeline by his uncle and allowed to live in his Pialba home after his relationship broke down has been busted for stealing a piece of gold jewellery from him.

Brayden James Cummings pleaded guilty on Thursday to theft and fraud charges.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told magistrate Stephen Guttridge the defendant took a nine-carat gold bracelet gifted to the homeowner by his wife and sold it to a second-hand dealer.

“The complainant normally kept the item in a jewellery box but he noticed it was missing when the defendant left the address,” Ms McConnell said.

Ms McConnell said the uncle made some inquiries and located the bracelet.

The second-hand dealer was identified as the victim ­related to the fraud charge.

Cummings was paid $360 cash for the bracelet.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said fines were in range.

Mr Guttridge said stealing from people helping you was “a mean-spirited thing to do”.

Cummings was convicted and fined $1000, restitution was also granted.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

