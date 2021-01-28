Man stopped for speeding, found to be driving unlicensed

A man was stopped for speeding and was found to be driving unlicensed. Photo: File.

Going to get medication for his fiancee was a bad decision for one unlicensed driver.

Christopher Francis Evans pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to several offences, including speeding, driving unlicensed and contravening a police direction.

The court heard he was pulled over by police for speeding on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd in Eli Waters on December 14.

The court heard he had been disqualified from driving for a period and had failed to renew his licence when the disqualification period ended.

He then failed to report to provide his identifying particulars within the required time frame, but he did eventually attend the station, the court heard.

Evans told the court he had driven to get medication for his fiancee but he knew he could have made a phone call rather than getting behind the wheel.

He was fined $600 and was not disqualified from driving.

No conviction was recorded for contravening a police direction.