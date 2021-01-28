Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was stopped for speeding and was found to be driving unlicensed. Photo: File.
A man was stopped for speeding and was found to be driving unlicensed. Photo: File.
News

Man stopped for speeding, found to be driving unlicensed

Carlie Walker
28th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Going to get medication for his fiancee was a bad decision for one unlicensed driver.

Christopher Francis Evans pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to several offences, including speeding, driving unlicensed and contravening a police direction.

The court heard he was pulled over by police for speeding on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd in Eli Waters on December 14.

The court heard he had been disqualified from driving for a period and had failed to renew his licence when the disqualification period ended.

He then failed to report to provide his identifying particulars within the required time frame, but he did eventually attend the station, the court heard.

Evans told the court he had driven to get medication for his fiancee but he knew he could have made a phone call rather than getting behind the wheel.

He was fined $600 and was not disqualified from driving.

No conviction was recorded for contravening a police direction.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK CHARGES: Fraser Coast principal to face court

        Premium Content SHOCK CHARGES: Fraser Coast principal to face court

        News A Maryborough principal is understood to have been stood down while he faces...

        Driver assaulted following Maryborough crash

        Premium Content Driver assaulted following Maryborough crash

        News A person is being treated by paramedics after they were reportedly assaulted after...

        REFLECTIONS: Award winners talk about being citizens of the year

        Premium Content REFLECTIONS: Award winners talk about being citizens of the...

        News Australia Day award winners reflect on what awards mean to them.