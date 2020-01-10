Man in strife over ballistic knife

A Hervey Bay man has been handed a suspended sentence after being found in possession of a dangerous ballistic knife.

A HERVEY Bay man convicted on a weapons-related charge says he never knew the ballistic knife he ordered over the Internet was classified as dangerous.

Dwayne Howard pleaded guilty to being in possession of the spring-loaded knife in the Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge that police found the knife on Howard in August last year.

"He was found to be in possession of a knife that had been loaded with three blades," Ms McConnell said.

Howard told police he bought the weapon online and did not know it was illegal.

Mr Guttridge heard that Howard had a criminal history and had been previously been busted with an illegal weapon.

"There definitely needs to be some sort of deterrent handed down," he explained.

The 29-year-old was slapped with a one-month sentence, wholly suspended for six months.

The conviction was recorded.