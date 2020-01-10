Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Hervey Bay man has been handed a suspended sentence after being found in possession of a dangerous ballistic knife.
A Hervey Bay man has been handed a suspended sentence after being found in possession of a dangerous ballistic knife. Contributed
News

Man in strife over ballistic knife

Shaun Ryan
by
10th Jan 2020 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay man convicted on a weapons-related charge says he never knew the ballistic knife he ordered over the Internet was classified as dangerous.

Dwayne Howard pleaded guilty to being in possession of the spring-loaded knife in the Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge that police found the knife on Howard in August last year.

"He was found to be in possession of a knife that had been loaded with three blades," Ms McConnell said.

Howard told police he bought the weapon online and did not know it was illegal.

Mr Guttridge heard that Howard had a criminal history and had been previously been busted with an illegal weapon.

"There definitely needs to be some sort of deterrent handed down," he explained.

The 29-year-old was slapped with a one-month sentence, wholly suspended for six months.

The conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime fccrime fraser coast hervey bay knife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        premium_icon STABBING: Dash cams could hold clues to catching culprit

        News Police are hoping CCTV and dash cam footage will help identify the Tinana stabbing suspect. A 43-year-old man was stabbed near the soccer grounds.

        Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        premium_icon Clawsome! Mutant crab caught near Fraser Island

        Offbeat Three-clawed giant crab caught in creek.

        Wet, windy weekend in store for region after hot, dry year

        premium_icon Wet, windy weekend in store for region after hot, dry year

        News The unusually dry weather has led to increased fire danger

        VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        News The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online