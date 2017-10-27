News

Man struck and killed by car at Oakhurst named

A 68-year-old man died at Oakhurst on Saturday night after he was struck by a car.
A 68-year-old man died at Oakhurst on Saturday night after he was struck by a car. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

THE man who died after he was struck by a car at Oakhurst has now been named.

Arnold Jeremiah Wynne, 68, from St Mary was uninjured after he crashed into a ditch on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd on October 21.

But tragically he was hit by a car while returning to his vehicle after he crossed the road to tell concerned motorists that he was unhurt.

Family and friends of Mr Wynne are invited to attend his funeral, which will be held in the Heritage Chapel at Maryborough Crematorium on November 3 from 11am.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  crash fccrash fctribute tragedy

Fraser Coast Chronicle
REMEMBERING COEN: The last words his mum said to her son

REMEMBERING COEN: The last words his mum said to her son

As Coen’s body lost the battle it had been fighting since he was born, his mum shared her finals words with her son.

Why this is the Fraser Coast's top location for weddings

Idyllic destination attracts couples across Australia and overseas

Jam packed weekend of events on Fraser Coast

The superboats are returning to Hervey Bay this month.

Bumper weekend of events on Fraser Coast.

13 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

News

Take your pick of which event to attend.

Local Partners