Man struck and killed by car at Oakhurst named

A 68-year-old man died at Oakhurst on Saturday night after he was struck by a car. Carlie Walker

THE man who died after he was struck by a car at Oakhurst has now been named.



Arnold Jeremiah Wynne, 68, from St Mary was uninjured after he crashed into a ditch on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd on October 21.



But tragically he was hit by a car while returning to his vehicle after he crossed the road to tell concerned motorists that he was unhurt.

Family and friends of Mr Wynne are invited to attend his funeral, which will be held in the Heritage Chapel at Maryborough Crematorium on November 3 from 11am.