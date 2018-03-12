Man struck in car while leaving home
AN 89-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a crash while leaving his home.
Emergency services were called to the Esplanade, Pt Vernon about 11.45am after they received reports of a two-car crash.
Initial reports suggested the man was exiting his driveway when the Toyota Camry collided with a ute.
A 50-year-old man was driving the ute which sustained no damage.
<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>
The driver of the Toyota was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.