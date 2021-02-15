Man stuffs bag of cannabis down pants during raid

The man stuffed a bag of cannabis in his underpants.

As a raid was carried out at his home, a Hervey Bay man attempted to stuff a bag of cannabis down his underwear.

But he was busted by police.

Matthew William Hughes pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and other offences when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Hughes had admitted to having a small amount of cannabis and a water bottle fashioned into a pipe when police raided his home.

But he later went into his bedroom, retrieved a bag of marijuana and stuffed it into his underwear, the court was told.

Police instructed him to remove the bag from his underwear and Hughes at first resisted, but then co-operated.

A ceramic bowl, grinder, scissors and 18.2 grams of cannabis was found during the raid.

Hughes was fined $950.