Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic house fire pics. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Generic house fire pics. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man suffers burns after house fire

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE at a Longreach home saw an older male sustain burns last night.

A triple-0 called was received at 10.51pm and the caller could see flames at the Galah St residence.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles responded.

It was reported the fire was in the kitchen and was extinguished by 11.11pm.

Fire crews left the scene at 11.4pm.

An older male with burns was transported stable to Longreach Hospital at 10.55pm.

Police have advised the fire has not been treated at suspicious.

burn injuries burns house fire longreach house fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day lamington death caught on camera

        premium_icon Australia Day lamington death caught on camera

        Breaking Witnesses have spoken about the horrifying moment a tradition turned to tragedy when a woman choked as she participated in a lamington-eating competition.

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News The crocodile was reportedly spotted by a member of the community.

        Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        premium_icon Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        News ‘There would be very few people, and perhaps no one, who have made more of a...

        Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        premium_icon Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        News MARYBOROUGH softball and hockey legend Vicki Warren has been recognised for her...