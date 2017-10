BURNS: The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital after an explosion burned his legs.

BURNS: The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital after an explosion burned his legs. David Nielsen

A MAN has suffered burns to his legs after an explosion at a home in Maryborough.

It is understood the man was injured when a jerry can exploded in his backyard about 1.30am on Friday."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH BREAKING STORIES HERE>>

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.