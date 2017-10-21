22°
Man suffers facial injuries after assault at Urangan Pier

Carlie Walker
by

A MAN was left would facial injuries after an assault on the Urangan Pier on Friday night.

The incident happened about 7pm.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated the 45-year-old before he was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

