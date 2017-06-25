Man punched, hit by car in brazen assault

A MAN was left with serious facial injuries after he was allegedly assaulted then struck with a car in Hervey Bay.

The incident happened near a Pialba skate park on Saturday afternoon.

Police will allege a 22-year-old man assaulted the victim by punching him in the face three to four times behind the Pialba skate park between 3pm and 3.30pm.

The victim sustained bruising and jaw injuries which required stitching.

The man allegedly entered a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman after the assault.

A short time later, the same car with both suspects allegedly collided with the victim near the scene.

When police arrested and charged the pair, the man was allegedly found to be in possession of an unknown amount of cannabis.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to remain at an accident, while the 22-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a dangerous drug.

Both will face court on July 13.