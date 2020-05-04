Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Queensland Rail has paid more than $1m in driver overtime during the coronavirus crisis, even as the number of people travelling on trains has dropped by 80 per cent.

        Bay real estate agency not slowed by health crisis

        premium_icon Bay real estate agency not slowed by health crisis

        News ‘Young people are enthusiastic, learn quickly and adapt to change easily’

        Shops, parks bustling on first day of eased restrictions

        premium_icon Shops, parks bustling on first day of eased restrictions

        News 'Restrictions will help us appreciate what we have on our doorstep’

        FRASER COAST WEATHER: Mercury plummets to single digit

        premium_icon FRASER COAST WEATHER: Mercury plummets to single digit

        News The weather service expects temperatures to begin warming later this week, some...