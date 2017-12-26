Menu
Man suffers injuries in near drowning

Inge Hansen
by

JUST hours after Christmas Day, emergency services saved the life of a man who nearly drowned in Hervey Bay.

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 50s, was in a kayak about 3am Tuesday in Point Vernon.

The Chronicle understands he had left from Gatakers Boat Ramp on Mant St.

Police officers were called to retrieve thethe man from the water before ambulance officers took over.

He was conscious and breathing when found.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man suffered minor back injuries after falling on rocks.

