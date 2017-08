UPDATE: Elderly man struck by car in serious condition

A MAN was treated for lacerations after a crash at Walligan about 2.20am on Tuesday.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man, whose age was unknown, had suffered lacerations to his arms and legs after his car ran off the road.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and did not need to go to hospital.