Man suffers serious injuries following altercation in Pialba

DETECTIVES are investigating a serious assault in Pialba which left a 58-year-old man with severe injuries..

An altercation took place between 12.50am on Saturday and 1.15am on Sunday at a home on Alice St.

Forensic officers are currently combing the Pialba scene for clues.

Police are appealing for the public's assistance.

Anyone in the area during 10pm on January 5 and 3am on January 6 who may be able to assist with investigations, particularly pedestrians with mobile phone footage or road users with dash cam vision, is urged to contact police.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.